Thai industries target costs as rate hike looms

The survey of 209 executives from 45 industry groups and 76 provincial industry councils, found that the majority of them believe the Bank of Thailand's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) will have to raise the interest rate at their next meeting to combat the country's inflation, the highest in 13 years, and the several rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve.

Meanwhile, 33 per cent of respondents said they plan to cut operational and investment costs, while 19.6 per cent plan to increase cash flow along with a change in management strategy in response to the likely increase.