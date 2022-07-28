New bidding terms for Orange Line train project are unlawful: BTSC

BTSC chairman Keeree Kanjanapas said the new terms of reference (TOR) and request for proposal (RFP) “limit the competition” and will lead to the Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand losing the opportunity to get the best offer.

“The new TOR and RFP are aimed at preventing the BTSC and its partners from participating in the bidding,” he said plainly.

The company is ready to participate in the bidding, but it must be fair and provide the maximum benefit to the country, Keeree added.

Meanwhile, BTSC chief executive Surapong Laoha-Unya said the new TOR and RFP are preventing private companies from participating in the bidding, even though they were eligible to participate in past bidding.

He alleged that the TOR and RFP were helping a particular consortium win the project, adding that such a practice would violate the BE 2542 (1999) Act against bidding collusion.