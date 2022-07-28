Thu, August 04, 2022

EXIM Thailand Appoints First Vice President of Treasury Department

EXIM Thailand has announced the appointment of Ratchanis Chareon as First Vice President of Treasury Department, taking effect from July 16, 2022. 

Export-Import Bank of Thailand (EXIM Thailand) has appointed Ratchanis Chareon as First Vice President of Treasury Department, to be in charge of overseeing the Bank’s management of financial liquidity, foreign exchange risk, foreign currency balance, funding and derivatives transactions, as well as ensuring and building relationship with both onshore and offshore financial institutions, effective from July 16, 2022 onward.

 

Ratchanis holds a Master of Science (English Program) in Banking and Finance from Chulalongkorn University and Bachelor of Economics (English Program) from Thammasat University. She joined EXIM Thailand in 1995 and was appointed as Assistant Vice President of Treasury Department in 2006 and Vice President of Treasury Department in 2012. 

Published : July 28, 2022

By : THE NATION

