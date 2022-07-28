Honda launches the "all-new Honda BR-V," a 7-seat multi-utility SUV

Honda Automobile (Thailand) Co., Ltd. is strengthening its SUV lineup by launching the “all-new Honda BR-V” 2nd generation, a 7-seat multi-utility SUV that is ready to serve various needs with its premium sporty design that combines solidity and versatility in the perfect style of a SUV in every dimension.

It offers more superior and more powerful performance compared to others in its class with a 1.5-litre DOHC i-VTEC engine that produces maximum power of 121 PS along with a continuously variable transmission (CVT).

It takes the sense of travelling to the next level with enhanced driving performance in all aspects including driving stability, the suspension system, and handling system.

Honda SENSING intelligent safety technology ensures confidence in every journey for every variant.

The cabin is spacious and comfortable. It comes with foldable second- and third-row passenger seats.

The all-new Honda BR-V is equipped with technologies for comfort and advanced safety technologies* including a 4.2-inch TFT Multi-Information Display, 7-inch Advanced Touch Display Audio with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto that supports smartphone connectivity, Siri and Android Auto voice control, Remote Engine Start, Honda LaneWatch, and Walk Away Auto Lock.

The estimated price for the E variant will not be over 930,000 baht and the EL variant will not be over 980,000 baht.

Customers can register for a reservation through sales consultants at Honda showrooms nationwide from 27 July until 18 August 2022 to receive a free folding camping table set worth 4,200 baht.