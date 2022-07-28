Honda launches the "all-new Honda BR-V," a 7-seat multi-utility SUV

Honda Automobile (Thailand) Co., Ltd. is strengthening its SUV lineup by launching the “all-new Honda BR-V” 2nd generation, a 7-seat multi-utility SUV that is ready to serve various needs with its premium sporty design that combines solidity and versatility in the perfect style of a SUV in every dimension.
It offers more superior and more powerful performance compared to others in its class with a 1.5-litre DOHC i-VTEC engine that produces maximum power of 121 PS along with a continuously variable transmission (CVT).
It takes the sense of travelling to the next level with enhanced driving performance in all aspects including driving stability, the suspension system, and handling system.
Honda SENSING intelligent safety technology ensures confidence in every journey for every variant.
The cabin is spacious and comfortable. It comes with foldable second- and third-row passenger seats.
The all-new Honda BR-V is equipped with technologies for comfort and advanced safety technologies* including a 4.2-inch TFT Multi-Information Display, 7-inch Advanced Touch Display Audio with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto that supports smartphone connectivity, Siri and Android Auto voice control, Remote Engine Start, Honda LaneWatch, and Walk Away Auto Lock.
The estimated price for the E variant will not be over 930,000 baht and the EL variant will not be over 980,000 baht.
Customers can register for a reservation through sales consultants at Honda showrooms nationwide from 27 July until 18 August 2022 to receive a free folding camping table set worth 4,200 baht.
The all-new Honda BR-V prices will be officially announced and it is available for sale on 19 August 2022.
The car will be on display for the first time at the Big Motor Sale 2022 from 19 to 28 August 2022 as well as at Honda showrooms nationwide.
The all-new Honda BR-V will become an alternative SUV and will be ready for delivery to customers from 19 August 2022 onwards.
Noriyuki Takakura, President and CEO of Honda Automobile (Thailand) Co., Ltd., said, “The Honda BR-V was introduced to the Thai market for the first time in 2015 to fulfil Honda’s SUV lineup to cover market needs and more effectively serve diverse customer lifestyles. This time, the all-new Honda BR-V is well-suited to offer new value to customers by becoming a 7-seat multi-utility vehicle that combines the distinctive strength of a sporty yet tough SUV design with the agile versatility of a MPV (multi-purpose vehicle), together with confidence in driving performance. In addition, all variants are equipped with Honda SENSING intelligent safety technology. The cabin is more spacious and comes with technology for comfort. The all-new Honda BR-V is expected to stimulate the SUV market and be the vehicle that is ready to deliver a new travel experience and create happy moments in every journey for everyone.”
A 7-seat multi-utility SUV that is well-suited to deliver an unrivalled travel experience for everyone on every journey, the all-new Honda BR-V delivers value while meeting a variety of needs including:
Exterior Design
• Newly designed Piano Black front grille with a more distinctive look for the EL variant
• Newly designed front and rear bumpers painted silver (EL variant)
• LED Headlights, LED Daytime Running Lights, and LED Taillights
• LED Front Fog Lights (EL variant)
• Electric Adjustable and Auto Foldable Side Door Mirrors (EL variant)
• Side Sill Garnish painted silver (EL variant)
• Sporty Roof Garnish
• Shark Fin Antenna
• New 17-inch alloy wheels (EL variant) and 16-inch alloy wheels (E variant).
The Cabin Interior
• The spacious and airy cabin offers comfort in every seat and is ready to provide everyone with an unprecedented experience and aesthetics in every journey.
• Distinctive newly designed Piano Black front console that takes a sense of superiority to another level. The leather seats come with genuine and synthetic leather materials in all variants. An ample storage compartment plus 8 cup holders ensure convenience for everyone.
• Automatic Air Conditioning System and Rear Air Vent, Front and Rear Seat Armrests
• Remote Engine Start
• Meeting the needs of every lifestyle, the cargo space is larger than the previous generation, and the second-and third-row seats can be folded to increase the multi-purpose space.
More leg room for the second-row seats with One Motion Tumble, 60:40 Foldable and Sliding Function seats with 3-Level Reclinable Backrests.
The third-row 50:50 Foldable seats offer generous legroom and 2-Level Reclinable Backrests.
• Powered by a 1.5-litre DOHC i-VTEC 4-cylinder, 16-valve petrol engine plus a Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT), delivering a maximum of 121 PS at 6,600 rpm and instant and sharpened response with maximum torque of 145 Newton-meters at 4,300 rpm.
• Responsive and powerful yet agile driving with fuel efficiency of up to 16.1 km/litre and E20 fuel compatibility.
• 4.2-inch TFT Multi-Information Display
• Paddle Shift (EL variant)
• 7-inch Advanced Touch Display Audio with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto that supports smartphone connectivity plus Siri and Android Auto voice control.
• Multi-Function Steering Wheel with audio system controls and hands-free telephone switch.
• Two USB Ports
• Two Accessory Power Sockets (E variant) and Three Accessory Power Sockets (EL variant)
• Four Speakers (E variant) and Six Speakers (EL variant)
All variants of the all-new Honda BR-V come with Honda SENSING intelligent safety technology, which uses a front wide-view camera to help detect cars and pedestrians effectively. Its main functions are:
• Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS)
• Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS)
• Road Departure Mitigation System with Lane Departure Warning (RDM with LDW)
• Auto High-Beam (AHB)
• Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)
• Lead Car Departure Notification System (LCDN)
Additionally, it also comes with other safety technologies* such as:
• Honda LaneWatch
• Walk Away Auto Lock
• Auto Door Lock by Speed
• Rear Seat Reminder
• Rear Camera
• Six Airbags (EL Variant)
• Emergency Stop Signal (ESS)
• Hill Start Assist (HSA)
• Vehicle Stability Assist (VSA)
• Anti-lock Braking System and Electronic Brake Distribution (ABS & EBD)
• G-force Control (G-CON) and Advanced Compatibility Engineering (ACE™) Body Structure that can protect the cabin from collision forces.
• ISOFIX & Child Anchor.
The all-new Honda BR-V is available in two variants:
• EL variant, with an estimated price of not more than 980,000 baht***
• E variant with an estimated price of not more than 930,000 baht***
It is available in three exterior colours: Premium Sunlight White (Pearl) (exclusively for the EL variant), Crystal Black (Pearl) and Taffeta White (exclusively for the E variant).
The interior of the EL variant is black and the E variant is a two-tone black/mocha grey colour.
Exclusively for customers who register for a reservation of the all-new Honda BR-V between 27 July 2022 at 10:00 hrs. onwards until 18 August 2022 at 22:00 hrs.** - they will receive free camping set worth 4,200 baht**. This right is granted when booking and receiving the car within the period specified by the company**. Customers can also register for a reservation through Honda sales consultants or at any Honda showroom nationwide. The all-new Honda BR-V will be available for delivery to customers from 19 August 2022 onwards. **
Get ready for the official price announcement and the launch of the all-new Honda BR-V on 19 August 2022 and experience it for the first time at the Big Motor Sale 2022 from 19 to 28 August 2022.
Published : Aug 04, 2022
