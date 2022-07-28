OR invests in Traveloka to expand into travel sector

PTT Oil and Retail Business Public Company Limited ("OR") will invest in Traveloka, Southeast Asia's lifestyle superapp and a leading online platform for travel and local services in Southeast Asia, through its subsidiary, PTTOR International Holdings (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. ("SGHoldCo"). This is a major step for OR to expand into the travel sector and strive to become a one-stop solution for all lifestyles.

Jiraphon Kawswat, President and Chief Executive Officer of OR hosted a signing ceremony of the Collaboration Agreement between OR and Traveloka on July 26, 2022, where Ferry Unardi, Co-Founder and CEO of Traveloka was also present.

According to Kawswat, the travel sector is an area of focus for OR as tourism is one of the major economic contributors to the Thai economy. The tourism sector employs a large portion of the Thai population and many Thai SMEs are also reliant on this segment. The travel sector in Thailand and Southeast Asia has enjoyed high growth rates prior to the COVID-19 pandemic and is expected to rebound quickly following the easing of travel restrictions and the recovery in travel demand.

Collaborations between OR and Traveloka will provide additional lifestyle solutions to OR customers in line with OR's strategy to become a one-stop solution for all lifestyles.

This collaboration will also provide growth opportunities to both OR and Traveloka in domestic and international markets in accordance with OR's strategy to focus on Outside-In Growth, as both OR and Traveloka seek new investment opportunities together with partners to provide more solutions to address customers' needs.

In addition, this will also create new opportunities for Thai SMEs and Thai individuals in the travel sector to grow together with OR.