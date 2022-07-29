TCRB expands target groups for “Tang To Know-how” 

Thanks to an innovative course under the concept of "Financial Edutainment”, the Tang To Know-how course is attracting a growing number of participants.

In addition, the Bank created a new learning activity “Tang To Know-how Tutoring to Earn More Money” allowing business owners to share their successes in growing and bolstering their businesses with like-minded members of the community.

Thai Credit Retail Bank’s managing director Roy Agustinus Gunara says that TCRB is confident that promoting financial literacy skills among people all over Thailand will play a crucial role in countering inflation whilst alleviating growing household debt which is a looming issue for the country's economy at large.

In the second half of this year, the bank aims to expand the program to cover both permanent and temporary employees, freelancers as well as students enabling them to pose a financial literacy mindset to help navigate them towards a more stable and secure in life, with strong and sustainable business sense.

Learning about this at a young age can shape the way they manage money in adulthood.

He explained that the financial edutainment “Tang To Know-how” has been developed to strike a balance between education and entertainment.

The activity will create a stimulating learning environment in such a way that it makes a potentially boring topic like finance fun, enjoyable and easy to remember for even the most non-mathematical mind.