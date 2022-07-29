TCRB expands target groups for “Tang To Know-how” 

Thanks to an innovative course under the concept of "Financial Edutainment”, the Tang To Know-how course is attracting a growing number of participants.
In addition, the Bank created a new learning activity “Tang To Know-how Tutoring to Earn More Money” allowing business owners to share their successes in growing and bolstering their businesses with like-minded members of the community.
Thai Credit Retail Bank’s managing director Roy Agustinus Gunara says that TCRB is confident that promoting financial literacy skills among people all over Thailand will play a crucial role in countering inflation whilst alleviating growing household debt which is a looming issue for the country's economy at large.
In the second half of this year, the bank aims to expand the program to cover both permanent and temporary employees, freelancers as well as students enabling them to pose a financial literacy mindset to help navigate them towards a more stable and secure in life, with strong and sustainable business sense.
Learning about this at a young age can shape the way they manage money in adulthood.
He explained that the financial edutainment “Tang To Know-how” has been developed to strike a balance between education and entertainment.
The activity will create a stimulating learning environment in such a way that it makes a potentially boring topic like finance fun, enjoyable and easy to remember for even the most non-mathematical mind.
To rapidly broaden financial literacy across the region, TCRB has trained the managers of the bank's branches to be professional trainers and redesigned 264 branches nationwide to become TCRB learning centres.
By the end of this year, the bank expects to have at least 48,000 persons participating in the training course, of which half will be from the new target groups. So far, the bank has trained over 65,000 micro and small business owners—mostly vendors—to help them improve their financial skills and improve their overall quality of life.
Recently, TCRB collaborated with strategic partners to provide Tang To Know-how training for 40 vendors in Thai Rungthip fresh market in Khlong Dan Sub-district, Bang Bo District, Samut Prakan Province.
The bank's trainers instructed them in financial literacy including debt management, savings principle, and daily expense management.
Yupin Sooksorn, one of the many participants and a vendor of drinks and snacks, commented that the training changed her earlier view that finance was difficult to understand and caused stress.
She had fun understanding the real-life application, especially in the face of inflation and said that everyone must be aware of the importance of managing costs, revenue, and expenses for business survival.
Based on its philosophy "Everyone Matters", it is important for TCRB that all segments are empowered whether or not they are TCRB's customers.
The bank is ready to stand beside them and jointly reinforce their capabilities through the promotion of financial literacy skills.
Follow our activities and information about financial edutainment with Tang Toh Know-how program at ตังค์โต Know-how by Thai Credit, www.tcrbank.com
Published : Aug 04, 2022
