Court plea in Singapore 'won't affect Zipmex customers in Thailand'

The Thai Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) ordered Zipmex to explain to customers on Thursday before 5pm so they would be able to attend the case conference on Friday.

Zipmex Thailand CEO Akalarp Yimwilai explained on Thursday that the process was initiated by Zipmex Asia Pte Ltd, headquartered in Singapore, and Zipmex Pte Ltd (affiliate in Singapore).

The objective is for both companies to be able to continue their business operations and secure investment for the business group. Akalarp assured that investors will not be affected by the decision as it is a strategy to solve the current issue.

He said the process was done under Singapore law and would not affect companies in Thailand, Indonesia, and Australia.