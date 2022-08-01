Tue, August 16, 2022

business

Zipmex has filed for debt moratorium, not bankruptcy: Thailand chief

Zipmex Thailand CEO and co-founder Akalarp Yimwilai said on Monday that Zipmex Global has not filed for bankruptcy in Singapore, as earlier reported and widely shared on social media.

Akalarp said Zipmex Global has instead sought approval from a Singapore court for a moratorium on legal action over its debts due to its problematic ZipUp+ product.

Any order issued by the Singapore court would have no impact or legal binding on customers of Zipmex Thailand who invested in ZipUp+, he said.

Zipmex Thailand’s clients would still have full rights to their digital assets deposited in ZipUp+, he added.

ZipUp+ offered Zipmex customers interest of up to 10 per cent to investors who deposited cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin and Etherium.

However, US$53 million of ZipUp+ deposits was then deposited with crypto lenders Babel Finance and Celsius, which have since filed for bankruptcy protection.

Zipmex Thailand disabled the product on July 20.

Akalarp said 60,000 to 70,000 Thai investors have deposited a total of around 2 billion baht in ZipUp+.

He said that if the Singapore court approves the debt moratorium request, Zipmex Global would need investors to inject fresh capital so it could return digital assets to its clients. Zipmex is reportedly in negotiations with potential investors.

Baht opens stronger but may swing due to concerns over China

Published : Aug 16, 2022

Honda Motorcycle aims for 10% growth, targets sales of 1.359 million units in 2022

Published : Aug 16, 2022

Krungsri reaffirms its continuous assistance to all groups of customers

Published : Aug 15, 2022

Campaign against True-Dtac merger gains steam

Published : Aug 15, 2022

KBank offers free solar rooftop installation for 500,000 households

Published : Aug 15, 2022

Published : August 01, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Jürgen Klopp on Nunez red card and draw with Palace

Published : Aug 16, 2022

Vietnam appreciates Russia’s help with preservation of Ho Chi Minh’s body

Published : Aug 16, 2022

Chadchart eyes updating rules for Bangkok nightspots to avoid tragedy

Published : Aug 16, 2022

Pandemic pushes 2.3 million Filipinos into poverty

Published : Aug 16, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.