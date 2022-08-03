Tue, August 16, 2022

business

TAT will seek THB1-billion budget to attract more foreign arrivals

The Tourism Authority of Thailand will seek a budget of 1 billion baht to boost foreign arrivals so the country achieves its targeted tourism revenue of 1.5 trillion baht this year.

The first seven months of the year have seen 3.33 million foreign tourists visit the country.

TAT governor Yuthasak Supasorn said he would wait for the economic situation administration centre to hold its meeting, during which he would raise the budget request.

Yuthasak said TAT would need precisely 1.035 billion baht to carry out its so-called “booster shot” measure to stimulate the entire tourism industry, so that the 1.5 trillion baht revenue target this year could be reached.

The target would be 50 per cent of pre-Covid levels in 2019, when the country gained 3 trillion baht in tourism revenue, Yuthasak noted.

TAT hopes to lure 10 million foreign tourists, who are expected to generate 844 billion baht in income, and encourage Thais to make 160 million trips to create extra revenue of 656 billion baht, he said.

The number of foreign tourists has significantly increased following the easing of Covid travel restrictions, Yutthasak pointed out.

He said 3,334,326 foreign tourists visited Thailand from January 1 to July 31 from the following top ten nations:

- Malaysia: 420,660

- India: 337,282

- Singapore: 183,836

- UK: 167,232

- Laos: 157,831

- United States: 152,635

- Cambodia: 148,897

- Vietnam: 131,770

- Germany: 124,930

- South Korea: 120,321.

Yuthasak said the top five entry points for foreigners were Suvarnabhumi Airport (1.92 million arrivals), Phuket International Airport (603,974), Don Mueang International Airport (191,893), Sadao border checkpoint (141,337) and Nong Khai border checkpoint (77,401).

He noted that after the government cancelled the Test & Go measure on May 1, the number of tourists that month jumped to 532,177, compared to 297,365 in April.

When the government cancelled quarantine for foreign arrivals on June 1, the number of visitors soared to 788,258 that month.

And after the government scrapped Thailand Pass in July, the number of foreign arrivals last month rose to 1.21 million, the TAT governor said.

“After Thailand Pass was abolished, about 33,000 to 49,000 foreign tourists arrived each day in July, raising the total number for the month to 1.21 million,” Yuthasak added.

Baht opens stronger but may swing due to concerns over China

Published : Aug 16, 2022

Honda Motorcycle aims for 10% growth, targets sales of 1.359 million units in 2022

Published : Aug 16, 2022

Krungsri reaffirms its continuous assistance to all groups of customers

Published : Aug 15, 2022

Campaign against True-Dtac merger gains steam

Published : Aug 15, 2022

KBank offers free solar rooftop installation for 500,000 households

Published : Aug 15, 2022

Published : August 03, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Jürgen Klopp on Nunez red card and draw with Palace

Published : Aug 16, 2022

Vietnam appreciates Russia’s help with preservation of Ho Chi Minh’s body

Published : Aug 16, 2022

Chadchart eyes updating rules for Bangkok nightspots to avoid tragedy

Published : Aug 16, 2022

Pandemic pushes 2.3 million Filipinos into poverty

Published : Aug 16, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.