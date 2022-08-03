Kiatnakin Phatra reports 45 per cent jump in net profit

He added that the group's brokerage business had No. 1 market share at 18.18 per cent, while the investment business grew considerably from equity and derivative trading, which made good profits despite volatile conditions.

"As for investment banking, the number of transactions declined at the beginning of the year, but large transactions are expected in the second half," he explained.

He added that the group's wealth management business had assets under advice of 700 billion baht.

Debtor repayment rate was better than expected, as a provision of 1.87 billion baht was set aside, a considerable decrease from the previous year, he said.

He said they would continue to focus on commercial banking and capital markets to develop complete and seamless services for customers and diversify sources of income to prepare for a more volatile future.

"KKP will leverage the country’s financial technologies and infrastructure that reduce size or network constraints to allow the bank to compete equally with others," he said.

"At the same time, KKP continues investing in systems for its core businesses, such as loans that we believe to have room for growth."

He added that the group has prepared to assist customers who may be affected by prolonged economic slowdown caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

"However, sustainable relief efforts rather than immediate measures will be emphasised in order to best benefit customers during prolonged economic downturn,” he added.