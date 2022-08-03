World-class priviledges for Apec travellers

Payong Srivanich, the President of JSCCIB and the President of the Thai Bankers’ Association, mentioned that WRS Group was selected since it has a long-term speciality in luxury lifestyle services and premium privileges management.

Therefore, we can rest assured that the APEC Business Travel Card holders will enjoy most of the privileges apart from travelling smoothly since the card includes a “Business Visa” that allows holders to travel between 19 Apec economies easily.

The 19 Apec economies include Australia, Brunei, Chile, China, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, New Zealand, Peru, the Philippines, Papua New Guinea, Singapore, Thailand, Taiwan, Vietnam, Mexico and Russia. In addition, the holders will be privileged to prioritised through the ‘Apec Lane’ at the immigration of participated international airports.

Sanan Aungubonkul, the President of The Thai Chamber of Commerce and Board of Trade of Thailand, said that this moment is crucial to collaborate and revive the Thai economy together.

Therefore, having an expert and well-experienced company such as WRS Group to take care of premium privileges and benefits for APEC Business Travel Card holders will help reassure worldwide business travellers to travel to Thailand, especially this year when Thailand hosts the Apec 2022.

“We need to select the best for Thailand to promote what we can offer to global citizens,” said Sanan Aungubonkul.

Kriengkrai Thiennukul, the President of The Federation of Thai Industries, mentioned that “as a representative of Thai industries, I work closely with both the private sector and government for both nationally and internationally matters. I also need to take care of improvement and strategies to support the development of industries and the country's overall economy. I am delighted that WRS Group helps us to put all their efforts into handling premium privileges and benefits for all APEC Business Travel Card holders as this will also help to enhance our country’s image to the world”.

For this occasion, WRS Group has joined hands with seven business alliances domestically and internationally to create world-class premium privileges and benefits for APEC Business Travel Card holders as follows:

1. BDMS Hospital Network is one of the most reputable hospital networks in Asia-Pacific. Currently managed 49 world-class accredited hospitals, providing medical services for approximately 2 million international patients yearly.

With its latest medical technology and more than 12,000 medical experts who graduated from leading medical schools, the group is ready to provide healthcare, wellbeing privileges and services, and international medical transfers to cardholders.

2. The Coral Executive Lounge is a world-class airport lounge.

Currently, there are 16 lounges around the world, with seven lounges in main Thailand airports (Phuket, Hat Yai, Don Muang, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Udonthani, and Suvarnbhumi). This company holds the highest number of airport lounges and is continuing to expand its lounges to other airports in Asia-Pacific.

3. Dusit Thani Hotels and Resorts Group has more than 300 hotels and resorts worldwide.

The group will provide special privileges to the APEC Business Travel Card holders such as room upgrades and other benefits for memorable stays.

4. High Flyer Asia, the new generation business network in Asia, offers exclusive events and business networking in Thailand and regionally through more than 20 new generation and growing businesses around Asia.



5. Minor Hotel Group owns more than 520 hotels.

It has more than 75,000 rooms under the brand Anantara, Avani, Oaks, Tivoli, Elewana, NH Collection, NH, Now, Marriott, Four Seasons, St. Regis, Radisson Blu, and Minor International Hotel Group. Minor Hotels and spas cover 56 countries around Asia-Pacific, Middle East, Africa, Indian Ocean, Europe and America.

Minor Hotel Group will also offer special privileges and benefits to the card holders.

6. Siam Piwat Company Limited, a leading retail and real estate developer who owns and operates Siam Paragon, Siam Center, and Siam Discovery, and one of the joint owners of ICONSIAM and Siam Premium Outlets Bangkok, Thailand’s famous world-class shopping destinations and the centre of retail businesses in Thailand.

They offer exquisite and divine experiences in all aspects to inspire and endlessly give life value to people.

By offering privileges with no boundary only within the shopping malls, they go beyond for the most unique and incredible experiences for Thai and international cardholders.

7. Silver Voyage Club is a one-stop concierge and luxury lifestyle services management brand for travellers who travel domestically and internationally.

All details of the new version of the APEC Business Travel Card (ABTC) with the best world-class privileges throughout the membership life, information on membership tiers and all privileges will be revealed in Apec CEO Summit 2022, November 16th-19th, 2022.