Thai Chamber proposes 10 urgent measures for Thai economic revival

Poj Aramwattananont, chairman of the Thai Chamber of Commerce and the Board of Trade of Thailand, said on Wednesday (June 10, 2026), after talks with Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and the government’s economic agencies at Government House, that discussions with the government had covered strategies for reviving the Thai economy in 2026.
He said the business sector was facing severe challenges from geopolitical factors and economic volatility, affecting energy and logistics costs.
A survey had found that business operators, especially SMEs, which form an important foundation of the country, had been hit hardest.
Poj said that, to ensure economic recovery is swift and delivers concrete results, the private sector had presented proposals to the government through 10 urgent recommendations to be implemented within 1-2 years.
Key issues include stimulating purchasing power and building on the Let's Go Halves Plus programme to distribute more money into the grassroots economy.
The 10 proposals are:
“The Thai Chamber of Commerce believes that if the government implements all 10 proposals concretely, this will help ease the impact and lay the foundations for sustainable growth for the Thai economy in the long term, with the private sector ready to cooperate fully in every dimension,” Poj said.
Poj also said the private sector had discussed with the prime minister the need to accelerate the establishment of the Joint Public and Private Sector Committee for Economic Problem Solving (JPPCC) as a small and flexible working group to support agile operations.
The subcommittees would be divided into eight key areas: energy, commerce, tourism, agriculture, logistics, education, labour and AI, so that problems can be addressed directly and quickly.
In addition, proposals were made for the government to address agricultural-sector issues and the labour crisis.
For agriculture, this is an issue requiring immediate action because more than 30 million people are involved.
The private sector proposed using a market-led production strategy to build food security and increase farmers’ incomes.
At the same time, it asked the government to speed up action by state agencies to renew labour MOUs for four nationalities, especially legal Cambodian and Myanmar workers, to prevent the current critical labour shortage.
On trade barriers and obstacles, Poj said the private sector was working with the government to clarify the United States’ Section 301 issue, insisting that Thailand has no problems with forced labour or human trafficking.
The government has representatives who will clarify the issue directly.
The private sector also proposed that the government move quickly to revise ministerial- or departmental-level regulations in seven key industry groups, which could be done more quickly than amending an Act, to reduce obstacles to doing business, or Ease of Doing Business.