Thai Chamber lists 10 proposals to pull Thai economy out of ICU

Poj Aramwattananont, chairman of the Thai Chamber of Commerce and the Board of Trade of Thailand, led the Board of Trade of Thailand’s executive committee to meet Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and the government’s economic agencies at Government House on Wednesday (June 10, 2026).
The Thai Chamber of Commerce’s meeting with the government was part of the government’s ongoing talks with the business sector, following the opening of Government House to hear views from businesspeople and large companies in May.
At the talks, the Thai Chamber of Commerce and the Board of Trade of Thailand presented a survey report based on opinions from members and business networks nationwide.
It found that Thai business operators were facing a confidence crisis and cost pressures across the board.
Some 57.4% said they had been severely affected by the current economic situation, while 68.3% had very low confidence in the economy over the next six months, as the economy faces uncertainty from factors in the Middle East, which continue to affect oil prices and business costs this year.
The main factors affecting the business sector were higher energy costs and oil prices, at 79.2%, followed by rising transport and logistics costs, at 66.3%, and slowing domestic purchasing power, at 60.4%.
This reflected that businesses were facing pressure on costs and revenue at the same time.
In addition, 67.3% of operators expected the economy over the next three months to worsen, while 68.3% had low confidence in the Thai economy over the next six months.
This reflected private-sector concerns over the direction of the economy and underscored the need for the state to quickly implement economic recovery measures that are clear, concrete and able to restore confidence.
The private sector therefore proposed 10 urgent measures to revive the economy to the Anutin government, asking it to speed up action to pull the country’s economy out of a cycle in which economic growth is the lowest in the region, while also increasing the country’s competitiveness in the next stage.
The measures are:
They also include expanding schemes for specific groups, such as a half-half scheme for farmers’ fertiliser and agricultural chemicals for purchases at local shops, and “Half-Half Travel”, focusing on border provinces, as well as continuing assistance to vulnerable groups through the state welfare card.
Poj also said the Thai Chamber of Commerce believed that if these measures were implemented concretely and urgently, they would help ease short-term impacts and lay the foundations for sustainable growth in the Thai economy.