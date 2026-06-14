Thai Chamber lists 10 proposals to pull Thai economy out of ICU

Poj Aramwattananont, chairman of the Thai Chamber of Commerce and the Board of Trade of Thailand, led the Board of Trade of Thailand’s executive committee to meet Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and the government’s economic agencies at Government House on Wednesday (June 10, 2026).

The Thai Chamber of Commerce’s meeting with the government was part of the government’s ongoing talks with the business sector, following the opening of Government House to hear views from businesspeople and large companies in May.

At the talks, the Thai Chamber of Commerce and the Board of Trade of Thailand presented a survey report based on opinions from members and business networks nationwide.

It found that Thai business operators were facing a confidence crisis and cost pressures across the board.

Some 57.4% said they had been severely affected by the current economic situation, while 68.3% had very low confidence in the economy over the next six months, as the economy faces uncertainty from factors in the Middle East, which continue to affect oil prices and business costs this year.