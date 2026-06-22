Over 10,000 old Bangkok shophouses face Rama IV-style subsidence risk

He therefore asked everyone to help.

District offices themselves must go out and inspect shophouses in the city centre, Yaowarat, Samphanthawong and Phra Nakhon.

Owners must also help on their side.

If both sides act, the situation should improve.

In the future, the by-law on row houses may need to be adjusted so they can be modified and improved.

At present, renovation is difficult because of legal restrictions, such as requirements to arrange parking and fire escapes if renovations are made.

This causes people to abandon changes, meaning they no longer want to make improvements and have to tolerate the existing conditions.

As a result, the number of deteriorating old shophouses is increasing.

"During the period when I was Bangkok governor, there was a proposal to amend the by-law so shophouse owners could repair their buildings without having to provide parking spaces and fire escapes. It was submitted to the Bangkok Metropolitan Council in 2025, but it did not make it in time as the council’s term ended first. If the rules can be improved, old row houses will become stronger and create new economic opportunities for the public. They could be both homes and shops," Chadchart said.

Safety problems in old buildings are a hidden danger for Bangkok residents

Professor Dr Amorn Pimanmas, president of the Thai Structural Engineers Association and a lecturer at the Faculty of Engineering, Kasetsart University, said Bangkok has many old buildings, especially in inner-city areas.

Some are more than 100 years old.

Although these buildings are not very tall, they have certain structural features that are not strong, namely projecting parts such as balconies and canopies.

These are concrete slabs that are heavy and are sometimes used as places to put various items.

According to engineering principles, buildings have a service life of 50-60 years.

This is because construction materials deteriorate over time, especially concrete and reinforcing steel.

In the past, these construction materials were also not produced with technology that yielded good-quality, high-strength and durable materials.

For example, old concrete had low load-bearing strength, while reinforcing steel in the past used smooth, round bars with little bonding to the structure.

These materials inevitably deteriorate, especially when exposed to the environment, sun, rain and humidity, which can cause steel to rust.

The collapse of the projecting balcony floor at the shophouse on Rama IV Road was not the first such incident.

In October 2025, the canopy of an old shophouse at the mouth of Soi Samran Rat in Phra Nakhon District also collapsed.

This shows that the problem is hidden, and that many more old buildings of this kind in Bangkok could collapse at any time, making it an unavoidable hidden danger for city residents.

Five factors behind the shophouse-collapse problem

From the information gathered, the collapse of projecting structures can be summarised into five main factors:

The structure is old and has exceeded its normal service life, such as 50 years or more. Materials such as concrete and reinforcing steel deteriorate over time and rust when exposed to moisture. The projecting structure is anchored on only one side, making it prone to falling. There are a few anchor points, and the anchors are not strong, or there is no bracing to a strong internal structure. Heavy objects are sometimes placed on the structure. There may have been extensions to the projecting part.

These five points are factors, and each incident may result from one factor or several factors together.

In the case of the collapse of the projecting part of the building on Rama IV Road, it was likely caused mainly by the first three factors.

The factor involving extensions cannot yet be confirmed.

Calls for the BMA to prepare a response plan

The problem of old buildings has a significant impact on public safety because buildings grow older as time passes.

The BMA must therefore have a systematic plan to respond to and prevent incidents of this kind, using powers under the Building Control Act, which gives local authorities such as the BMA authority under the 2020 ministerial regulation on correcting buildings whose condition or use may pose a danger to health, life, body or property, may be unsafe from fire, may cause nuisance, or may affect the maintenance of environmental quality.

The BMA should therefore act systematically to address the problem of old buildings as follows: