MRTA confirms no further subsidence in Purple Line underground tunnel

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 16, 2025

MRTA updates progress on Samsen Road repairs in Bangkok, confirming no additional subsidence in the Purple Line’s underground tunnel and urging contractors to restore the area quickly.

  • The Mass Rapid Transit Authority (MRTA) has confirmed that no further ground subsidence, new cracks, or structural damage have been detected in the Purple Line's underground tunnel.
  • To prevent further issues, contractors are stabilising the soil by injecting grout at eight locations and have filled the area with over 2,500 cubic meters of sand.
  • The MRTA is continuously monitoring the structural integrity of nearby buildings, including the Samsen Police Station, to ensure safety during the restoration.

The Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand (MRTA) has confirmed that no further ground subsidence has been detected in the underground tunnel of the MRT Purple Line, as repair work continues on the damaged section of Samsen Road in Bangkok.

According to an MRTA report, contractors have drilled and injected grout at eight locations to stabilise the soil using low-pressure grouting machines. The process aims to reinforce the ground’s stability and prepare the area for sand filling.

From October 14–15, contractors filled over 2,500 cubic metres of sand, raising the ground level by about two metres from the original fill height. However, the surface still remains around 4.5 metres below the road’s original level.

At the Samsen Police Station building, the reinforced concrete rooftop has been removed using robots, while structural movement is being continuously monitored to ensure safety.

The MRTA said it is working closely with the contractors and related agencies to assess the condition of the police station, police flats, and surrounding buildings to ensure maximum safety. Restoration of the road surface remains a priority, with all operations proceeding according to plan.

The agency emphasised that no new cracks, ground collapses, or structural damage have been detected.

 

