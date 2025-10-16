MRTA confirms no further subsidence in Purple Line underground tunnel

The Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand (MRTA) has confirmed that no further ground subsidence has been detected in the underground tunnel of the MRT Purple Line, as repair work continues on the damaged section of Samsen Road in Bangkok.

According to an MRTA report, contractors have drilled and injected grout at eight locations to stabilise the soil using low-pressure grouting machines. The process aims to reinforce the ground’s stability and prepare the area for sand filling.