South Korea Commits to Embedding Operational AI at the Heart of Thailand’s Tourism Industry

That ambition is backed by significant national investment. The South Korean government has committed to raising its research and development expenditure to 35.3 trillion won in 2026, with artificial intelligence, robotics, and mobility designated as priority sectors.

Tourism has been explicitly positioned as a primary commercial testbed for those technologies — a signal that the corridor is driven by industrial policy, not simply bilateral goodwill.

The Five Technologies

Five Korean startups presented at the Showcase represent the operational layer of this strategy, each targeting a distinct pressure point in Thailand’s hospitality value chain.

Alicorn addresses the most pressing challenge facing Thai hoteliers: the cost and scarcity of labour. Its platform unifies access control, security, and payment processing into a single interoperable system and is designed to retrofit existing hotel hardware rather than replace it — reducing capital expenditure by up to tenfold. Deployed across more than 100 properties, including a partnership with the Shin Hotel Group in Chiang Mai, the company reports a 96 per cent reduction in labour costs and a 30 per cent improvement in operating profits, with customer satisfaction maintained at 98 per cent. Chief executive Cho Min-hee described the effect as freeing staff to focus on guest experience rather than routine administration.

DOWHAT targets a structural inefficiency that disadvantages independent hotels: the fragmentation of operational data across disconnected systems. Its ‘Aurora’ AI platform aggregates check-in, housekeeping, and maintenance data into a unified predictive layer, enabling what the company terms a transition from digital transformation to AI transformation. Scaled from three to 106 hotels, representing 37,000 rooms over four years — a 22-fold expansion — DOWHAT has entered Thailand through a partnership with Bangkok’s Bandara Hotel, providing independent operators with infrastructure previously available only to global chains.

Ohmyhotel turns its attention to revenue strategy. Many Thai hotels remain over-dependent on a narrow range of dominant Online Travel Agencies, which suppresses net room revenue. The platform uses dynamic pricing and automated inventory management to connect properties to more than 80 global distribution channels, with particular emphasis on high-value demand from China, South Korea, and Japan. Regional Director Yoo Sang attributed the platform’s reported 14-fold growth in partner transaction volumes over four years to smarter distribution rather than occupancy chasing alone.

Star Pickers applies AIoT — Artificial Intelligence of Things — technology to Thailand’s fragmented motorcycle and small vehicle rental market, managing 800 vehicles across tourist hubs, including Phuket, Chiang Mai, and Pattaya, with real-time tracking, theft prevention, and automated accident alerts. Already validated in Bali, the platform reports a 15 per cent reduction in maintenance costs and generates additional revenue for operators through insurance and advertising partnerships. Chief executive Park Chu-jin positions the firm as a potential ‘Booking.com of Mobility’ for the region.

DIVE IN Group addresses a different dimension of the market. As international travellers increasingly regard accommodation as a destination in itself, the Bangkok-based firm – operating with Korean IP and creative partnerships – transforms standard hotel rooms into immersive cultural experiences through a Zero-CAPEX model that absorbs the full cost of room refits on behalf of hotel partners. Chief executive Jeong Chang-yun cited a 15 to 20 per cent increase in repeat visits and occupancy rates across partner properties, arguing that cultural differentiation now commands a measurable revenue premium.

Outlook

The corridor reflects a broader industry consensus that the next competitive frontier in hospitality lies not in customer-facing applications but in back-end interoperability and operational intelligence.

McKinsey has estimated that AI can improve hospitality productivity by up to 20 per cent; the AI in hospitality market is projected to grow at roughly 16.6 per cent annually through 2035.

Thailand’s push for ‘value over volume’ tourism creates a natural commercial opening for precisely this kind of technology: a sector trying to serve more demanding, higher-spending guests with a workforce that is both smaller and costlier than before.

For South Korea, the corridor offers something equally concrete: a live, large-scale testbed for technologies developed under its national R&D agenda, with the commercial validation that comes from deployment in one of Asia’s most competitive and best-documented tourism markets.

What began as exploratory market research in 2024 is, by Seoul’s account, entering a phase where results – in contracts, revenues, and permanent operations – will determine whether the partnership endures.