Thailand Plots Equatorial Spaceport to Launch New Space Economy

The state will deploy a public-private partnership model to build a commercial launch hub, leveraging a natural edge that cuts fuel costs by 20 per cent.

The Thai government is preparing to anchor itself in the global space race with a blueprint to develop a domestic spaceport. By deploying a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) framework, the state aims to attract international investment and ease the burden on the national budget.

Thailand holds a distinct geographical advantage due to its proximity to the equator, a natural jackpot that can slash rocket launch fuel costs by up to 20 per cent. The ultimate goal is to build a robust "New Space Economy", transforming the country from a mere buyer of foreign technology into a leading creator.

The Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency (GISTDA) recently detailed these developments, highlighting a presentation delivered to the Senate by Prof Dr Yodchanan Wongsawat regarding the national Spaceport Action Plan.

According to Krungthep Turakij reporter Laktoyen Wuttisak, Dr Yodchanan—who serves as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation (MHESI)—made a clear statement before the Senate regarding the initiative.

The announcement marks a critical strategic pivot intended to permanently reshape the nation's technological and economic landscape.

