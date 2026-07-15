Thai household debt-to-GDP ratio falls amid restricted credit access

Thailand’s household debt-to-GDP ratio fell to 85.9% in the first quarter of 2026, its lowest level in six years, but SCB EIC warned against interpreting this as a positive sign for household finances.

The decline was driven mainly by constraints on access to formal credit, while many households turned to other, more accessible sources of borrowing, reflecting continued financial fragility.

Household debt at six-year low, but not a recovery signal

SCB Economic Intelligence Centre (SCB EIC), a unit of Siam Commercial Bank, said Thailand’s household debt-to-GDP ratio fell to 85.9% in the first quarter of 2026, the lowest level in six years.

However, the decline did not indicate that the financial health of Thai households had improved, but was mainly the result of restricted access to credit.

Although total household debt returned to year-on-year growth of 0.5%, after virtually no growth in the previous quarter, most of the increase still came from consumer credit.

Lending by major financial institutions continued to contract for more than two years, falling by around 2.1%, indicating that banks and credit providers continued to apply tight lending standards.