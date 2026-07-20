Thailand studies Bangkok Port closure and entertainment complex plan



Bangkok Port closure under study

Phiphat argued that operating two major ports simultaneously was an unnecessary drain on budgets and personnel. Logistics activities around Bangkok Port also contribute to traffic congestion, while the port’s physical limitations make it difficult for large cargo vessels to travel along the Chao Phraya River.

Bangkok Port currently handles approximately 1.2 million to 1.3 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) each year. Laem Chabang Port handles around 6 million to 7 million TEUs annually, with its capacity expected to rise to approximately 10 million TEUs.

Bangkok Port would therefore account for only about 10% of the two ports’ combined handling capacity, strengthening the case for centralising operations at Laem Chabang, according to Phiphat.

He maintained that consolidation would benefit freight transport and urban planning while allowing Bangkok’s centrally located waterfront land to be used more effectively.

PAT has also been instructed to review cabinet resolutions dating back to the establishment of Laem Chabang Port to determine whether the original policy included the eventual consolidation of Bangkok Port’s operations.

Once the details are finalised, operations could be transferred in stages to Laem Chabang Port Phase 3.