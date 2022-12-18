VST expects rapid increase in sales of electric motorbikes
VST ECS (Thailand) plans to increase its sales of electric motorcycles 600% next year, from 500 this year to 3,000 units in 2003, Somsak Pejthaveeporndej, its CEO said.
Somsak said the company would open its first service centre next year in Bangkok and then add more in 10 provinces.
“This year we will sell about 500 units, and our goal for next year is to sell 3,000 units . We will open a service center on Rom Klao Road and subsequently expand to 10 other provinces," he said, adding that financing institutions would help consumers purchase electric motorcycles.
VST ECS (Thailand) is a subsidiary of Hong Kong-based VST ECS Group, which describes itself as the largest distributor of IT products in the Asia-Pacific region.