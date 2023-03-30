Court orders recall of Mazda 2 Skyactive model, awards damages to buyers
A group of nine consumers won a class-action lawsuit against Mazda Sales (Thailand) Co Ltd at the South Bangkok Criminal Court on Tuesday.
The court ordered the automaker to recall all Mazda 2 sedan cars made between 2014 to 2018 for free repairs.
The lawsuit was filed by nine Mazda 2 buyers on March 29, 2018 with Jinna Yaem-uam acting as their lawyer. The Foundation for Consumers released the court’s ruling on its Facebook page on Wednesday.
The court ruled that Mazda Sales (Thailand) must recall all Mazda 2 cars with diesel engine under the model name Mazda 2 Skyactive D1.5, which were manufactured from 2014 to 2018 for free repairs.
The court reasoned in the ruling that the cars were deemed products with defects and dangerous products that could endanger the lives of the drivers.
The court also ordered Mazda Sales (Thailand) to compensate entirely the expenses incurred by the buyers on repairs. Each owner must also be compensated 1,800 baht a day for the loss of opportunity to use the car during the repair period.
The court also ordered Mazda Sales (Thailand) to pay compensation of 30,000 baht to each owner of Mazda 2 Skyactive D1.5 made during the period for mental distress.
The company was ordered to pay an interest of 5% per annum on all the compensation awarded from the date the suit was filed.
Jinna said the buyers formed a group to file the class-action lawsuit after they found their car engine was often shaking and it lacked acceleration power.
Jinna said the open-ended lawsuit ensured the court extended protection to all owners of the Mazda 2 model made between 2014-2018, as the court considered using the car dangerous.
Several users of the model complained that when they wanted to accelerate their car to overtake a vehicle in front of them, the engine shook and they could not increase the speed.