Court orders recall of Mazda 2 Skyactive model, awards damages to buyers

The court ordered the automaker to recall all Mazda 2 sedan cars made between 2014 to 2018 for free repairs.

The lawsuit was filed by nine Mazda 2 buyers on March 29, 2018 with Jinna Yaem-uam acting as their lawyer. The Foundation for Consumers released the court’s ruling on its Facebook page on Wednesday.

The court ruled that Mazda Sales (Thailand) must recall all Mazda 2 cars with diesel engine under the model name Mazda 2 Skyactive D1.5, which were manufactured from 2014 to 2018 for free repairs.