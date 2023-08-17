Price of new Aston Martin can race from 22 million to 36 million baht in seconds
Aston Martin Bangkok, the official importer and distributor of Aston Martin in Thailand, has revealed the price of its new DB series model, the DB12, which it describes as the world's first pure combustion engine with over 650 horsepower.
The price was announced on Thursday at a press conference to introduce the Aston Martin DB12 super coupe in the country following its global launch in May.
The minimum price in Thailand is 21.9 million baht. Globally, it is 17.6 million baht on average.
Chatchai Keawphongsri, general manager Aston Martin Bangkok, said that this price tag is only the starting price and customers can customise their car with their preferred options, ranging from exterior design to interior decorations. As a result, the price of a car can reach 36 million baht.
Thailand received only four quotas for this super-sport car model this year, and all of them have already been booked, while the quota for next year has been increased slightly to six, he said.
The DB12 is the world's first Super Tourer, according to Aston Martin, and is the successor to the seven-year-old DB11 luxury sports coupe. It is powered by the same high-output four-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine that produces 680 horsepower and has a top speed of 325 kilometres per hour.
Chatchai explained that the Super Tourer is an advanced development of the Grand Tourer, and that the DB12 is the only super-sport car that uses a pure combustion engine with no integrated electric motor to power the engine.
The interior includes advanced technology such as a 10.25-inch high-definition touch screen. The control button has been moved to the central console.
"The DB12 super-sport car is unquestionably the world's first powerful and most dynamic performance car from Aston Martin, as proven by its top three ranking in Formula-1 racing," Chatchai said.
The introduction of the DB12 model is expected to be another driving force in the company's growth in Thailand's luxury car market, which is already growing at a rate of 10-15% per year since 2020, he said.
Aside from launching new models and rebuilding iconic models, Chatchai said that Aston Martin is now collaborating with partners such as Mercedes-Benz and Geely to develop its own electric vehicle, which is expected to be available in the next six to seven years.