Price of new Aston Martin can race from 22 million to 36 million baht in seconds

The price was announced on Thursday at a press conference to introduce the Aston Martin DB12 super coupe in the country following its global launch in May.

The minimum price in Thailand is 21.9 million baht. Globally, it is 17.6 million baht on average.

Chatchai Keawphongsri, general manager Aston Martin Bangkok, said that this price tag is only the starting price and customers can customise their car with their preferred options, ranging from exterior design to interior decorations. As a result, the price of a car can reach 36 million baht.

Thailand received only four quotas for this super-sport car model this year, and all of them have already been booked, while the quota for next year has been increased slightly to six, he said.

The DB12 is the world's first Super Tourer, according to Aston Martin, and is the successor to the seven-year-old DB11 luxury sports coupe. It is powered by the same high-output four-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine that produces 680 horsepower and has a top speed of 325 kilometres per hour.

Chatchai explained that the Super Tourer is an advanced development of the Grand Tourer, and that the DB12 is the only super-sport car that uses a pure combustion engine with no integrated electric motor to power the engine.

The interior includes advanced technology such as a 10.25-inch high-definition touch screen. The control button has been moved to the central console.