GWM POER SAHAR HEV, the First Hybrid Pickup in Thailand

GWM POER SAHAR, the first hybrid pickup truck in Thailand, taking the pickup segment to the next level.

It is the first pickup in Thailand powered by new energy for all pickup users nationwide and will be officially launched in May 2024. GWM POER SAHAR HEV is equipped with a 2.0-litre hybrid gasoline engine for quiet and smoothness in normal driving and when overtaking.

The model provides 244 hp with a torque of 380 Nm, lined with a 106 hp electric motor developing 268 Nm of torque with up to 5 driving modes (for the 2.0T HEV ULTRA DOUBLE CAB AUTO 4WD model) which is so powerful, exciting, and responsive in all road conditions.

In dimensions, the GWM POER SAHAR is 5,445mm long, 1,991mm wide, and 1,924mm high, allowing the spacious and comfortable passenger cabin that feel like a first-class seat.

The car has a wheelbase of 3,350mm, resulting in a wider passenger cabin at the back, enabling every seat in the car to have a VIP experience.

The GWM POER SAHAR HEV comes in three colors which are Ayers Gray, Hamilton White and Sun Black. The interior is outstanding with refined, luxurious, and elegant design, well reflected in the driver’s traits.

Enhance comfort with premium genuine leather with an electric massage and air-ventilation system for the front seat, and air-conditioning for back seat passengers.

A 12.3” multimedia touchscreen entertainment system connects to Infinity speakers in 10 locations. Another highlight is the smart tailgate which can open and close in 2 modes with convenient fingertip control for every use case.

Meanwhile, there are 29 intelligent features and best-in-class functions including integration of intelligent parking in 3 modes, emergency lane keeping, lane centring keeping systems, secondary collision mitigation and a360-degree camera for greater convenience, as well as GWM Application to check the car status and a control remotely. Great Wall Motor will unveil the full spec at the official launch in May 2024.