GWM POER SAHAR HEV, the First Hybrid Pickup in Thailand
Great Wall Motor (Thailand) is moving at full throttle on its new mission to become the top three xEV brands in Thailand in 3 years – “Top 3 in 3”. The company rolls out 10 models of xEV with futuristic innovations under the concept of “The Great Movement” at the 45th Bangkok International Motor Show.
Great Wall Motor is revealing a new product to disrupt the Thai pickup segment, the “GWM POER SAHAR HEV – The First-Class Intelligent Pickup”, Thailand’s first hybrid pickup which makes every journey a first-class trip, taking the pickup market to a next-level which breaks all the driving norms for true pickup fans.
Another surprise is presenters for the HAVAL JOLION “Three Man Down” and a new special song, “With you beside me” is set for the younger generation target audience.
The full range of electric vehicles is on display with exciting promotions at the Great Wall Motor booth no. A4 at the 45th Bangkok International Motor Show in Challenger 1-3 Muang Thong Thani, from March 27, to April 7, 2024.
Narong Sritalayon, Managing Director, Great Wall Motor (Thailand) noted, “ For GWM, pickup is a flagship product showcasing GWM expertise with a long track record of excellence, having led the Chinese market for 26 years (1998 - 2023), with a current market share of almost 50% and accumulated sales of 2.54 million units worldwide.
In Thailand, the pickup is not just a workhorse, but also for recreation and travelling, bringing families to their destination comfortably and safely. It is this comfort and safety which distinguishes GWM vehicles so that they better cater to Thai consumers, which is an opportunity to differentiate Great Wall Motor trucks from conventional pickups.
GWM POER SAHAR HEV is the first hybrid pickup in Thailand to be positioned as a vehicle for first-class journeys with an outstanding design integrating the latest tech with luxury and refinement. The performance is second to none, making it suitable for any family journey.
In the future, Great Wall Motor will remain focused on delivering a distinctive driving experience for our customers. This includes bringing new models of xEV to the Thai market which cater to customers’ needs in line with our customer promise, to make Thailand into a steady and sustainable EV society.”
GWM POER SAHAR, the first hybrid pickup truck in Thailand, taking the pickup segment to the next level.
It is the first pickup in Thailand powered by new energy for all pickup users nationwide and will be officially launched in May 2024. GWM POER SAHAR HEV is equipped with a 2.0-litre hybrid gasoline engine for quiet and smoothness in normal driving and when overtaking.
The model provides 244 hp with a torque of 380 Nm, lined with a 106 hp electric motor developing 268 Nm of torque with up to 5 driving modes (for the 2.0T HEV ULTRA DOUBLE CAB AUTO 4WD model) which is so powerful, exciting, and responsive in all road conditions.
In dimensions, the GWM POER SAHAR is 5,445mm long, 1,991mm wide, and 1,924mm high, allowing the spacious and comfortable passenger cabin that feel like a first-class seat.
The car has a wheelbase of 3,350mm, resulting in a wider passenger cabin at the back, enabling every seat in the car to have a VIP experience.
The GWM POER SAHAR HEV comes in three colors which are Ayers Gray, Hamilton White and Sun Black. The interior is outstanding with refined, luxurious, and elegant design, well reflected in the driver’s traits.
Enhance comfort with premium genuine leather with an electric massage and air-ventilation system for the front seat, and air-conditioning for back seat passengers.
A 12.3” multimedia touchscreen entertainment system connects to Infinity speakers in 10 locations. Another highlight is the smart tailgate which can open and close in 2 modes with convenient fingertip control for every use case.
Meanwhile, there are 29 intelligent features and best-in-class functions including integration of intelligent parking in 3 modes, emergency lane keeping, lane centring keeping systems, secondary collision mitigation and a360-degree camera for greater convenience, as well as GWM Application to check the car status and a control remotely. Great Wall Motor will unveil the full spec at the official launch in May 2024.