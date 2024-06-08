Suzuki to pull the plug on its manufacturing in Thailand in 2025

After receiving approval to join the eco-car programme, the company began production in 2012 and was able to produce and export up to 60,000 vehicles per year.

Despite shutting down the production line, Suzuki said it would continue its sales and after-sales services in Thailand. The company plans to adjust its business strategy by importing vehicles from production lines in ASEAN countries, Japan, and India.

Suzuki added that in order to support the government’s policy on carbon neutrality, the company would introduce EVs and hybrid cars in Thailand in the future.

Currently, Suzuki imports vehicles from neighbouring Indonesia, including popular models such as the Ertiga and XL7, which are among the top-selling Suzuki models in Thailand. These imports benefit from special tax exemptions under the ASEAN Free Trade Area, which allows duty-free import if the vehicles contain at least 40% ASEAN content.