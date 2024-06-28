Thailand’s auto market in the grip of a slowdown as sales slump 24%

Expert insights

Supakorn Rattanawaraha, deputy managing director of Toyota Motor Thailand, said that the car market in June was expected to improve compared to May. However, it was likely to contract compared to the same period last year due to the overall economic situation, slow recovery of consumer confidence, and high credit rejection rates.

The Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) revealed that the tightening of credit policies by banks had affected sales of new cars.

Surapong Paisitpatanapong, adviser to the chairman of the automotive industry group and spokesman for the automotive industry group at the FTI, explained that the main factor behind the decline in sales of new cars was the stringent policies of financial institutions in approving loans due to high household debt and the slow growth of the domestic economy, partly caused by delays in the disbursement of the 2024 fiscal budget.

This situation has led to reduced government investment, with the industrial production index declining for more than 10 consecutive months. Many factories have reduced working hours, and tens of thousands of employees have been laid off, leading to income loss. Consequently, people are cautious with their spending due to uncertainty in income, alongside rising costs of food, transportation, and energy.

"However, if in the second half of the year, the government approves budget spending and implements economic stimulus plans, the overall Thai economy is expected to improve," said Surapong. “Nonetheless, it is hoped that the cost of goods will not increase. Whether the economy will grow by 3% remains uncertain, especially if car production, car sales, and real estate sales remain negative, as both industries have extensive downstream industries and a large workforce, significantly impacting domestic economic growth," said Surapong.