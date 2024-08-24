‘MG’ aims to export first ‘Made in Thailand’ EVs to Europe

SAIC Motor-CP Ltd, which manufactures electric vehicles (EVs) under the MG brand, is aiming to be the first domestic EV-maker to export vehicles to untapped European markets.

Chinese EV manufacturers are facing trade protection measures from European countries, who have erected a tariff wall as high as 38% for imports from China, and Thai automakers should take advantage of the situation, SAIC Motor-CP executive vice president Suroj Sangsnit said on Friday.

He said the high tariff wall, as well as the requirement to reveal all technology used in the products in import documents, have forced Chinese automakers to establish manufacturing bases overseas instead.

Thailand can use this chance to become a manufacturing base for Chinese EVs to export to Europe, he said, adding that to circumvent the EU trade protection measures, Chinese EVs manufactured in Thailand must contain over 40% locally made parts, so they can be considered as “originated from Thailand”.

Suroj pointed out that Chinese automakers have increased their investment in Thailand to stimulate technology development for EV parts, enabling Thai manufacturers to meet the 40% product origin requirement.

“Thailand never exports automobiles to Europe, as there has been no trade agreement between the two regions,” he said. “It is estimated that Thailand will face import duties of 10-20% if it starts exporting EVs to Europe.”