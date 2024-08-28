Harley-Davidson to move production of selected models to Thailand

US-based motorcycle manufacturer Harley-Davidson has announced that it will move the production of three models to Thailand starting 2025, a decision that has caused concern among American customers and workers.

The producer of iconic American motorcycles said the Pan America, Sportster S, and Nightster models will be produced at Harley-Davidson's manufacturing plant in Thailand from 2025, according to a report by Daily Mail.

The report added that the shift of production to Thailand would only be temporary, adding the company plans to invest an additional $9 million into its US facilities.

The announcement has raised concerns among communities in Wisconsin, where the company is based, that by shifting production overseas Harley-Davidson is abandoning its “made in America” concept that has long been tied to its brand.

The move has also put workers at the Harley-Davidson plant in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin on edge, with many fearing they will soon be out of a job, the Daily Mail reported.

The US’s International Association of Machinists & Aerospace Workers said they felt like they were being “stabbed in the back” by the company’s plan to move its production base overseas and send the products back to sell to American customers.

In 2019, Harley-Davidson moved the production base of motorcycles targeting the Chinese market to Thailand’s Rayong province, in a move to bypass the tax wall erected by China against American-made vehicles.