HMT to invest in EV production and infrastructure development

Approved by the Board of Investment for Hyundai Mobility Manufacturing (Thailand), this initiative focuses on boosting local EV production and infrastructure development.

Located on a 28,500 sqm site, with 17,500 sqm dedicated to building space, the facility will house both vehicle and battery assembly operations. Scheduled to begin production in 2026, the project aims to produce 5,000 EV units annually, catering to local customers in Thailand.

The new facility will produce Hyundai's latest EVs, including the IONIQ series, while localising key components and partnering with Thai suppliers. This investment boosts local employment, supports the domestic EV supply chain, and demonstrates Hyundai's long-term commitment to Thailand's EV industry by establishing infrastructure for a robust EV ecosystem.

“Hyundai Mobility Thailand is committed to advancing sustainable mobility through investment and innovation. We aim to build a strong EV ecosystem that boosts the local economy and fights climate change. By investing in Thai manufacturing and infrastructure, we're positioning the country as a leader in Southeast Asia's EV industry, improving customer experiences, and driving a greener future,” the CEO said.

In addition, HMT is introducing the IONIQ 5N, a high-performance EV that sets new standards in power, speed and cutting-edge technology. The company is also investing in initiatives to promote green projects and contribute to a more sustainable future.