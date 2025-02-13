Mazda to invest THB5 billion to create MHEV production hub in Thailand

Mazda will invest over 5 billion baht in Thailand to establish a major production hub for its mild-hybrid (MHEV) B-SUV.

The plant aims to produce 100,000 units annually for export, following the Thai government’s approval of support measures for the transition to electric vehicle manufacturing.

Narit Therdsteerasukdi, secretary-general of the Board of Investment (BOI), confirmed that Mazda president and CEO Masahiro Moro had announced the expansion plans. Thailand will become the primary production base for the MHEV, a hybrid vehicle combining a traditional engine with an electric motor.

The investment is a direct result of the National Electric Vehicle Policy Committee (EV Board) approving support measures in December 2024. They include reduced excise tax rates for hybrid (HEV) vehicle production (6-9%) and mild-hybrid (MHEV) vehicles (10-12%), effective for seven years from the start of the new tax structure in 2026.

The BOI has also introduced investment promotion measures offering special privileges to manufacturers across all vehicle types who incorporate automation, robotics, and advanced technologies into their production lines.