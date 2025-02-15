Mercedes-Benz rules out on compromise on pricing despite stagnant market

Mercedes-Benz Thailand is standing firm against price cutting despite a significant drop in sales, as luxury car brands struggle in a stagnant market.

The German luxury carmaker saw registrations fall to 9,189 units in 2024, a 30% decline from the 12,000 vehicles sold in 2023. Nevertheless, the company's leadership remains resolute in avoiding the kind of price wars seen in Thailand's electric vehicle (EV) sector.

"We believe our cars and our brand should be sold at the right price with the right ambition," said Martin Schwenk, president and CEO of Mercedes-Benz Thailand. "If we make the car overly aggressive in pricing, we damage every owner's position. We damage the brand."

This stance comes as Chinese EV manufacturers slash prices dramatically. Great Wall Motor reduced the price of its Ora Good Cat by up to 270,000 baht in January, while GAC AION cut 166,000 baht from its AION Y Plus model.

"Price wars will be prolonged, aggressive, and more widespread," warned Siam Commercial Bank's senior analyst, Tita Phekanonth, who anticipates discounts will spread to conventional petrol and diesel vehicles.

The broader Thai automotive sector is under significant pressure. According to Krungsri Research Center, auto production is forecast to drop by 2.5-3.5% annually from 2024 to 2026, with domestic sales having plunged 26% last year – the lowest level in 15 years.

