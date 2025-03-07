Bangkok Motor Show gears up for its largest edition ever

As many as 54 automakers will unveil their latest models at the 46th Bangkok International Motor Show, set to be held from March 26 to April 6 at IMPACT Muang Thong Thani in Nonthaburi.
Organised by Grand Prix International (GPI), this year's event will be bigger than ever, spanning Challenger Halls 1-3 and Forum Hall. So far, 41 car manufacturers and 13 motorcycle makers from Europe, the US and Asia have confirmed their participation, GPI chief of operations Jaturon Komolmit said.
First-time exhibitors include Zeekr, Omoda, Jaecoo, Chery, Kinggen, Juneyao, Riddara and Geely. Additionally, 9,000 square metres of Forum Hall 4 will be dedicated to EV parts and accessories from China, aimed at attracting Thai distributors.
Under the theme, “Talk of Sensuous Automotive”, the event is expected to generate a 10% increase in revenue over last year, Jaturon said.
He added that he expects the automotive industry to remain unchanged, due to slow domestic recovery, high household debts and global uncertainties.
Last year’s motor show saw bookings for 53,438 cars and 5,173 motorcycles.