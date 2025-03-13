Sunwoda to become Thailand’s 1st EV battery cell manufacturer

Additionally, the company is considering launching an EV battery recycling business in Thailand to enhance its supply chain and manage expired EV batteries in the future.

Sunwoda’s Global Presence and Expansion Plans

Sunwoda Thailand is a subsidiary of Sunwoda Electronics Co Ltd, headquartered in Shenzhen, Guangdong, China. The company manufactures a variety of batteries for:

Laptops

Telecom devices

Electric vehicles (EVs)

Energy storage systems (ESS)

Sunwoda supplies batteries to top global EV brands. Its subsidiary, SEVB, is the top seller of hybrid car batteries in China and the third-largest EV battery provider in the country.

Thailand to Become Sunwoda’s EV Battery Export Hub

Sunwoda will use Thailand as a manufacturing base for EV batteries and ESS products, supplying both domestic and international markets. The company aims to serve manufacturers of:

Battery electric vehicles (BEVs)

Plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs)

Hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs)

Advanced Technology to Enhance Manufacturing

Sunwoda will implement cutting-edge technologies to optimise production. The company plans to use a virtual factory system, which will:

Simulate all operations

Automate assembly lines

Improve manufacturing efficiency

Investment in Thai Workforce and Research Development

Sunwoda is committed to technology transfer and workforce development. The company will:

Train 4,000 Thai workers in battery cell manufacturing

Recruit 600 vocational graduates as interns

Collaborate with Thai educational and research institutions on at least nine R&D projects

Additionally, Sunwoda aims to develop Thai suppliers, with a goal of purchasing 2 billion baht worth of raw materials and components from local manufacturers.

