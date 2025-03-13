Sunwoda to become Thailand’s 1st EV battery cell manufacturer

The Board of Investment (BOI) has approved investment privileges for a leading Chinese company specialising in automotive batteries and energy storage to invest 50 billion baht in building two EV battery cell factories in Thailand, the BOI chief announced on Thursday.
BOI Secretary-General Narit Therdsteerasukdi stated that Sunwoda Automotive Energy Technology (Thailand) Co Ltd will be the first company in Thailand to manufacture EV battery cells. Previously, the BOI had approved 27.257 billion baht in investments from 41 companies, which focused on assembling imported battery cells into modules or OEM packages.
Government Approves Sunwoda’s Investment Plan
During a BOI board meeting chaired by Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira, the government approved Sunwoda’s application for investment privileges. Sunwoda is one of the top 10 global manufacturers of EV battery cells and energy storage systems (ESS).
Sunwoda will establish two factories in Chonburi, creating over 4,000 jobs, including positions for more than 900 engineers and researchers. The factories are expected to begin operations this year.
Additionally, the company is considering launching an EV battery recycling business in Thailand to enhance its supply chain and manage expired EV batteries in the future.
Sunwoda Thailand is a subsidiary of Sunwoda Electronics Co Ltd, headquartered in Shenzhen, Guangdong, China. The company manufactures a variety of batteries for:
Sunwoda supplies batteries to top global EV brands. Its subsidiary, SEVB, is the top seller of hybrid car batteries in China and the third-largest EV battery provider in the country.
Sunwoda will use Thailand as a manufacturing base for EV batteries and ESS products, supplying both domestic and international markets. The company aims to serve manufacturers of:
Sunwoda will implement cutting-edge technologies to optimise production. The company plans to use a virtual factory system, which will:
Investment in Thai Workforce and Research Development
Sunwoda is committed to technology transfer and workforce development. The company will:
Additionally, Sunwoda aims to develop Thai suppliers, with a goal of purchasing 2 billion baht worth of raw materials and components from local manufacturers.