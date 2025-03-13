Sunwoda to become Thailand’s 1st EV battery cell manufacturer

THURSDAY, MARCH 13, 2025

Sunwoda will invest 50 billion baht to build Thailand’s first EV battery cell factories, creating 4,000 jobs and boosting the country’s EV industry.

The Board of Investment (BOI) has approved investment privileges for a leading Chinese company specialising in automotive batteries and energy storage to invest 50 billion baht in building two EV battery cell factories in Thailand, the BOI chief announced on Thursday.

Sunwoda to Lead Thailand’s EV Battery Industry

BOI Secretary-General Narit Therdsteerasukdi stated that Sunwoda Automotive Energy Technology (Thailand) Co Ltd will be the first company in Thailand to manufacture EV battery cells. Previously, the BOI had approved 27.257 billion baht in investments from 41 companies, which focused on assembling imported battery cells into modules or OEM packages.

Government Approves Sunwoda’s Investment Plan
During a BOI board meeting chaired by Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira, the government approved Sunwoda’s application for investment privileges. Sunwoda is one of the top 10 global manufacturers of EV battery cells and energy storage systems (ESS).

Sunwoda’s EV Battery Factories to Create Over 4,000 Jobs

Sunwoda will establish two factories in Chonburi, creating over 4,000 jobs, including positions for more than 900 engineers and researchers. The factories are expected to begin operations this year.

Additionally, the company is considering launching an EV battery recycling business in Thailand to enhance its supply chain and manage expired EV batteries in the future.

Sunwoda’s Global Presence and Expansion Plans

Sunwoda Thailand is a subsidiary of Sunwoda Electronics Co Ltd, headquartered in Shenzhen, Guangdong, China. The company manufactures a variety of batteries for:

  • Laptops
  • Telecom devices
  • Electric vehicles (EVs)
  • Energy storage systems (ESS)

Sunwoda supplies batteries to top global EV brands. Its subsidiary, SEVB, is the top seller of hybrid car batteries in China and the third-largest EV battery provider in the country.

Thailand to Become Sunwoda’s EV Battery Export Hub

Sunwoda will use Thailand as a manufacturing base for EV batteries and ESS products, supplying both domestic and international markets. The company aims to serve manufacturers of:

  • Battery electric vehicles (BEVs)
  • Plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs)
  • Hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs)

Advanced Technology to Enhance Manufacturing

Sunwoda will implement cutting-edge technologies to optimise production. The company plans to use a virtual factory system, which will:

  • Simulate all operations
  • Automate assembly lines
  • Improve manufacturing efficiency

Investment in Thai Workforce and Research Development
Sunwoda is committed to technology transfer and workforce development. The company will:

  • Train 4,000 Thai workers in battery cell manufacturing
  • Recruit 600 vocational graduates as interns
  • Collaborate with Thai educational and research institutions on at least nine R&D projects

Additionally, Sunwoda aims to develop Thai suppliers, with a goal of purchasing 2 billion baht worth of raw materials and components from local manufacturers.
 

