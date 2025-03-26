Thailand’s auto exports take a hit as global market tilts towards EVs

Thailand's long-dominant automotive export sector is facing huge challenges as the global shift towards electric vehicles (EVs) gains momentum.

Traditionally a powerhouse in internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicle production, the country is witnessing a decline in the export rankings of major Japanese manufacturers, with electronics now taking the lead.

Data from the Ministry of Commerce and the Customs Department, analysed by Thansettakij, reveals a notable drop in the export positions of key players.

Toyota Motor Thailand, the leading exporter in 2023, fell to second place in 2024, surpassed by Western Digital Storage Technologies. Toyota Daihatsu Engineering & Manufacturing also saw a decline, moving from third to fourth. Mitsubishi Motors Thailand and Isuzu International Operations Thailand experienced similar falls.

Experts attribute this trend to the global automotive industry's rapid transition to EVs, a market currently dominated by China.