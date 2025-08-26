Nissan drops out of global top 10 as China’s BYD and Geely overtake

In the first half of 2025, the Japanese carmaker’s global sales dropped 6% year-on-year to 1.61 million units, its lowest level in 16 years, since the post-2008 financial crisis when sales hit 1.54 million.
It also marks the first time since 2004 that Nissan has lost its place among the world’s top 10 carmakers. Data from MarketLines shows it has been overtaken by Suzuki of Japan, along with Chinese rivals BYD and Geely.
In the second quarter of 2025, Nissan posted a net loss of ¥115.7 billion, a 506.7% reversal from a profit of ¥28.5 billion a year earlier. The company has now recorded four consecutive quarterly losses, driven by declining sales and rising operating costs.
China: Nissan’s sales in China, its largest market, slumped 18% to 270,000 units, down more than 60% from a peak of 720,000 in 2018. The April launch of the competitively priced N7 EV has so far failed to reverse the trend.
United States: Sales in the US remain weak, with Nissan lacking a diverse hybrid line-up to compete effectively. The company also lost momentum by limiting sales promotions ahead of new tariffs on imported cars, missing an opportunity to boost volumes.
Japan: Domestic sales fell 10% to 220,000 units, the lowest in 32 years. Chief financial officer Jeremie Papin admitted the brand’s waning consumer confidence was a major factor.
While Nissan falters, Chinese electric vehicle makers are rapidly climbing the global rankings.
BYD boosted sales 33% to 2.14 million units, jumping from 10th place last year to 7th. Geely, China’s second-largest carmaker, moved up from 11th to 8th.
Suzuki also edged past Nissan for the first time since 2004, with global sales of 1.63 million units – about 20,000 more than Nissan. Five years ago, Nissan outsold Suzuki by 800,000 units.
The second half of 2025 is expected to remain challenging. In the US, a 15% tariff on Japanese, European and South Korean car imports could raise prices, dampening demand. In China, intensifying price wars in the slowing EV market threaten margins, even for leaders like BYD.
Nissan is banking on a full redesign of its Leaf EV, set for release in Japan later this year – the first model overhaul in eight years – as part of a wider plan to roll out new vehicles and regain ground.