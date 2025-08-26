Nissan drops out of global top 10 as China’s BYD and Geely overtake

Mounting losses

In the second quarter of 2025, Nissan posted a net loss of ¥115.7 billion, a 506.7% reversal from a profit of ¥28.5 billion a year earlier. The company has now recorded four consecutive quarterly losses, driven by declining sales and rising operating costs.

China: Nissan’s sales in China, its largest market, slumped 18% to 270,000 units, down more than 60% from a peak of 720,000 in 2018. The April launch of the competitively priced N7 EV has so far failed to reverse the trend.

United States: Sales in the US remain weak, with Nissan lacking a diverse hybrid line-up to compete effectively. The company also lost momentum by limiting sales promotions ahead of new tariffs on imported cars, missing an opportunity to boost volumes.

Japan: Domestic sales fell 10% to 220,000 units, the lowest in 32 years. Chief financial officer Jeremie Papin admitted the brand’s waning consumer confidence was a major factor.