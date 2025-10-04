Nissan recalls over 19,000 US vehicles over fire risk during quick charging

Nissan North America is recalling 19,077 of its LEAF electric vehicles in the United States due to a potential fire risk linked to rapid charging, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) announced on Friday.
The recall affects certain 2021–2022 LEAF models equipped with a Level 3 quick-charging port. Nissan estimates that around 1% of the recalled vehicles—approximately 191 units—may have the defect.
According to the recall report, lithium-ion batteries in the affected cars may contain excessive lithium deposits within their cells. This increases electrical resistance, which can cause the batteries to overheat rapidly during fast charging. The overheating could trigger a fire, raising the risk of injury.
Nissan has urged owners to avoid using Level 3 quick charging until a fix is available. Dealers will provide a free software update to address the issue. The company emphasised that there are no warning signs before a potential battery fire occurs.
Interim letters notifying customers of the safety risk are due to be mailed on 24 October, with a follow-up notice to be sent once the remedy is ready. The affected batteries were manufactured at Nissan’s Smyrna, Tennessee, plant.
Nissan’s internal recall number is R25C8, while the NHTSA campaign reference is 25V655. Customers can contact Nissan’s customer service at 1-800-867-7669 for further information.