Nissan recalls over 19,000 US vehicles over fire risk during quick charging

Nissan North America is recalling 19,077 of its LEAF electric vehicles in the United States due to a potential fire risk linked to rapid charging, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) announced on Friday.

The recall affects certain 2021–2022 LEAF models equipped with a Level 3 quick-charging port. Nissan estimates that around 1% of the recalled vehicles—approximately 191 units—may have the defect.