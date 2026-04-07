BOI approves Bt15bn Isuzu upgrade to strengthen Thailand hub

It will also develop its products to comply with Euro 6 emissions standards, one of the world’s strictest benchmarks for vehicle pollution control. The standard is intended in particular to reduce nitrogen oxide emissions and particulate matter.

BOI said compliance with stricter environmental requirements would not only help reduce the impact of vehicle emissions on the environment and public health, but would also strengthen the competitiveness of Thai manufacturers in global markets, particularly in Europe and other developed economies where environmental standards are increasingly important.

Thailand remains central to Isuzu’s global strategy

Isuzu Motors (Thailand) is a leading manufacturer of pickup trucks and commercial vehicles in Thailand and has long played a key role in the development of the country’s automotive sector.

The company first established a truck production base in Thailand in 1963 and has expanded its presence continuously. It moved its pickup truck production base from Japan to Thailand in 2002, followed by the relocation of its pickup truck research and development operations in 2010.

That has made Thailand the most important production and R&D base for pickup trucks within the global Isuzu group.

The company currently operates two assembly plants: one in Samrong, Samut Prakan, and another at Gateway in Chachoengsao. Together, the two facilities have a combined annual production capacity of up to 385,000 pickup trucks and large trucks.

The plants employ more than 6,000 workers and use more than 90% locally produced parts, underlining the strength of Thailand’s parts makers and the deep integration of the domestic supply chain.

Auto sector remains a major economic driver

When the broader supply chain is included, the automotive sector accounts for more than 10% of Thailand’s GDP and remains a major source of employment.

More than 2,500 companies operate across the industry’s supply chain, employing over 800,000 people in vehicle manufacturing, auto parts production, supporting industries and dealerships.

In 2025, Thailand produced more than 1.45 million vehicles and exported more than 935,000 completely built-up units, reflecting the country’s continued role as a major global manufacturing and export hub as the industry shifts towards newer vehicle technologies.

BOI backs industry transition

Narit said BOI had continued to support the upgrading of Thailand’s automotive industry through investment in automation, robotics and digital technology, as well as the development of workers’ skills in new technologies.

He said BOI was also encouraging manufacturers to align their products with international environmental and safety standards while building a pathway towards electric vehicles.

These efforts, he said, are intended to help steer Thailand’s automotive industry towards a new generation of vehicles that are more technologically advanced, more efficient and more environmentally friendly.