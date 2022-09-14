Four banks to suspend mobile services for a few hours this month

Krungsri said it would halt its mobile and internet banking services for system improvements on Saturday from 2am to 4am and on Sunday from 2am to 4am.

The following services will be affected:

- Krungsri mobile application

- Internet banking via www.krungsrionline.com

- The “Kep by Krungsri” mobile banking service

- Credit card and debit card services at Krungsri’s ATM, CDM and RATM machines.

The KTB meanwhile said it would suspend services on Sunday from 1.30am to 6.30am to improve security.

The following services will be affected:

- Krung Thai ADM

- Krung Thai ATM

- Cash withdrawal cards

- A Money cards

- Nergn Tid Lor cards

- Withdrawals through AEON – Your Cash cards

- Withdrawals via JCB and UPI cards.

KTB added that it would also close its banking system to improve its Krungthai Next application on Tuesday, September 20, from midnight to 3am.

Tisco Bank announced it, too, would stop services on Saturday and Sunday and September 25 to improve system performance and service efficiency.

On Saturday, the bank will suspend services from midnight to 9.30am, which will affect:

- ATM machines, which cannot be used for PromptPay registrations or transfer services

- Tisco My Wealth service

- Tisco PromptPay service.

On Sunday, the bank will suspend services from 1.30am to 7.30am and on September 25 from midnight to 7am.

The following services will be affected:

- ATM withdrawals

- Tisco My Wealth

- Tisco PromptPay.