Post-Covid situation, economic recovery on agenda of Apec finance ministers’ meeting this week
The Finance Ministry said on Monday that about 250 representatives from 21 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) economies and other international organisations are expected to attend the meeting of finance ministers of the group’s members in Bangkok on October 19-20.
Fiscal Policy Office director general Pornchai Thiraveja, who acts as Finance Ministry spokesman, said that on the opening day of the meeting the ministers from Apec economies would share opinions on the economic situation in the post-Covid-19 era, the positive and negative factors for economic recovery and policies to boost economic growth.
On Thursday, they will discuss the situation, trends and challenges for the Asia Pacific economy, as well as work on Apec policies, he said.
"Representatives from international organisations, such as International Monetary Fund, World Bank Group and Asian Development Bank, will present information related to the Asia Pacific economy during the meeting," he said.
He said Thailand would promote various issues related to sustainability to Apec members, such as granting access to funds for sustainable development and applying digital technologies to promote the digital economy.
He added that there also would be follow-up on pending issues during the meeting, such as implementation of the Cebu Action Plan, which offers guidelines to support Apec’s financial integration.
Pornchai added that Apec Business Advisory Council’s Executive Dialogues with Apec Finance Ministers also would be held on October 20, which would focus on access to digital finance and cooperation between the government and private sectors.
“The Finance Ministry believes that it would be able to make guidelines to develop a financial ecosystem that meets sustainable development," he said.
He added that the meeting is an opportunity to stimulate Thailand's economy and promote the country's financial policies.