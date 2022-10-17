Post-Covid situation, economic recovery on agenda of Apec finance ministers’ meeting this week

On Thursday, they will discuss the situation, trends and challenges for the Asia Pacific economy, as well as work on Apec policies, he said.

"Representatives from international organisations, such as International Monetary Fund, World Bank Group and Asian Development Bank, will present information related to the Asia Pacific economy during the meeting," he said.

He said Thailand would promote various issues related to sustainability to Apec members, such as granting access to funds for sustainable development and applying digital technologies to promote the digital economy.

He added that there also would be follow-up on pending issues during the meeting, such as implementation of the Cebu Action Plan, which offers guidelines to support Apec’s financial integration.