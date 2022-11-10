Opt for non-capital market assets, KBank Private Banking advises investors

Speaking exclusively to a group of media, KBank’s senior managing director, Private Banking Business Head Triphon Phumiwasana, said that alternative assets with diversified portfolio risks would help increase opportunities for returns amid current uncertainties.

He noted that the capital market has been extremely volatile throughout 2022, resulting in sharp drops in returns across almost all major asset classes and a 20% drop in MSCI World.

"This year also marks the third time in 30 years that both equities and bonds have delivered negative returns, and the first time that both asset classes' returns have declined by as much as 20%," Triphon said. "As a result, KBank Private Banking suggests diversifying into non-capital-market assets to reduce portfolio volatility while increasing opportunities for returns."

Meanwhile, according to the most recent Lombard Odier report, market volatility leading to negative returns on portfolios is the top concern for Thai high-net-worth individuals. Over 50% have repositioned their portfolio with the help of their bank, and nearly 30% plan to increase allocation to alternative investments in the near future.