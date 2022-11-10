Opt for non-capital market assets, KBank Private Banking advises investors
KBank Private Banking, Kasikornbank’s wealth management arm, has advised affluent Thai investors to focus on alternative assets as the global economy enters a recession.
Speaking exclusively to a group of media, KBank’s senior managing director, Private Banking Business Head Triphon Phumiwasana, said that alternative assets with diversified portfolio risks would help increase opportunities for returns amid current uncertainties.
He noted that the capital market has been extremely volatile throughout 2022, resulting in sharp drops in returns across almost all major asset classes and a 20% drop in MSCI World.
"This year also marks the third time in 30 years that both equities and bonds have delivered negative returns, and the first time that both asset classes' returns have declined by as much as 20%," Triphon said. "As a result, KBank Private Banking suggests diversifying into non-capital-market assets to reduce portfolio volatility while increasing opportunities for returns."
Meanwhile, according to the most recent Lombard Odier report, market volatility leading to negative returns on portfolios is the top concern for Thai high-net-worth individuals. Over 50% have repositioned their portfolio with the help of their bank, and nearly 30% plan to increase allocation to alternative investments in the near future.
The bank recommends six alternative assets, highlighting outstanding year-to-date returns: quantitative hedge funds, private equities, global private real estate, Thai private real estate, private credit funds, and structured notes.
These alternative assets offer average returns of 8% or higher.
Triphon cautioned that while alternative investments are becoming increasingly important in increasing returns opportunities during this period of high inflation and economic recession, investors must work hard to understand the assets as well as the market landscape.
KBank Private Banking provides international comprehensive wealth management services to Kasikornbank customers with assets under management of 50 million baht or more. The service covers all aspects of preserving, growing, and passing on wealth, and all asset types from financial assets, family businesses, real estate, and others.