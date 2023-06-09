Credit bureau concerned over Gen-Y's high auto-loan debt

The National Credit Bureau (NCB) has warned that Generation-Y (people born from 1981 to 1996) individuals owed a considerable amount in debt. Economists have suggested that national banks' measures can only support the situation if the economy remains sluggish.

Among the points revealed by the household debt data were:

▪︎ Most of Thailand's debt is not income generating

▪︎ Vehicle and motorcycle instalment debt accounted for 12% of the total debt.

The Bank of Thailand (BOT) is tightening regulations on hire-purchase businesses.

Experts estimate that the only way to improve the debt problem is through economic growth.

Household debt in Thailand has been a persistent issue hampering the country's economy for decades, hindering growth in various sectors. According to the NCB, about 25% of the country's total population has a high debt burden.

About 57% of individuals have debts exceeding 100,000 baht/person, and 4% have debts exceeding 1 million baht/person. Upon calculation, the average debt per person in Thailand works out to 520,000 baht. However, the issue of great concern for the economy is that the majority of the debt is non-productive, which does not generate income.

Including these non-productive debts, the proportion of debt arising from vehicles and motorcycle instalments is only 12%, while credit card debt and personal loans account for 29% and 39% respectively. On the other hand, housing loans and business operations have a much lower proportion at only 4%.