BOT, credit bureau warn against scrapping debtor blacklist

Opposition from a senior BOT official and the NCB chief came after the Chart Pattana Kla Party issued election posters with a photo of party leader Korn Chatikavanij accompanied by the slogan “To abolish bureau blacklist, to overhaul credit system”.

However, Korn had previously explained that his party’s policy is for banks to use a “credit score” system instead of the NCB blacklist when assessing customers who apply for loans.

Korn, a former finance minister himself, explained that new loan criteria are required because millions of Thais have been blacklisted by the bureau after failing to make debt repayments amid the pandemic and cost-of-living crisis.