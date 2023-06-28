Credit-card spending by consumers on overseas travel sees sharp increase: Krungsri

The spending volume through Krungsri credit cards in the first five months of this year amounted to 90 billion baht, an increase of 13%. Credit-card spending, especially travel-related, has increased steadily since the end of last year. Japan remains the most popular overseas destination for Thais, Krungsri said.

According to Krungsri Credit Card managing director Somwang Toraktrakul, credit-card spending in Japan during the first five months of this year reached 860 million baht. The top spending categories were: department stores; fashion and apparel; hotels and accommodation; cosmetics and miscellaneous products; and domestic transportation and public transportation.

The average spending per person was around 20,000 baht, reflecting a growth of 100% compared to 2022 and highlighting the potential for market growth among travel enthusiasts and products/services related to Japan.

It is expected that the card spending in Japan will reach around 2.5 billion baht this year, which represents a sharp growth of 342% over last year and 24% compared to 2018 (pre-Covid), Somwang said. The bank also wants to boost the number of customers travelling to Japan and spending via credit cards there to 150,000 people, for a growth of 316% compared to last year and 15% compared to 2019.