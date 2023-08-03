TMB Thanachart Bank to phase out loans for unsustainable projects

At the same time, ttb is reducing the granting of loans for projects related to oil sand, coal mining and exploration, and coal power plants, Piti said, adding that the bank aims to stop granting such loans by 2028, and is choosing instead to focus on climate finance, green and blue loans. It has so far granted green loans worth more than 9 billion baht this year and last year, the bank granted green loans worth more than 13.11 billion baht last year compared to the target of 4.5 billion baht.

He added that loans for coal mining and exploration dropped by 31% last year compared to 2021 while those for coal power plants dropped by 38% compared to 2020. ttb will also limit loans to oil and gas-related businesses to no more than 10% of the bank's loan portfolio and stop granting loans to the tobacco industry this year, starting with tobacco producers.

The bank has so far granted US$100 million (3.44 billion baht) in loans to support the electric vehicle industry and issued $50 million (1.72 billion baht) of blue bonds for marine conservation.