Thai bank sets out to help kick-start Thai start-ups

That results in start-ups facing challenges in progressing beyond the early stages. This trend contrasts with the situation in other countries where venture capitalists actively invest in the early stages to push start-ups forward.

That could be about to change now that Krungsri Finnovate is taking strategic steps to revitalise the start-up ecosystem in the country.

Sam Tanskul, Krungsri Finnovate’s managing director, says he’s concerned about the recent decline in series A-level start-ups in Thailand, citing a reduction in funding flow and the disappearance of start-up incubation centres despite increased government support.

To address this, Krungsri Finnovate is planning to launch “FinnoEfra” Private Equity Trust, a fund with a value ranging from 1 billion to 1.3 billion baht next March. The fund aims to support start-ups in the early stage to pre-series A levels in the impact technology and digital transformation sectors, with investment sizes ranging from 10-20 million baht per company.