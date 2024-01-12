UOB joins hands with BOI to facilitate investment opportunities

The bank signed a memorandum of understanding with Thailand's Board of Investment (BOI) on Thursday, with the goal of exploring practical collaboration between the two parties.

The partnership will also promote business cooperation and new investment opportunities in Thailand, as well as assist Thai entrepreneurs in investing overseas.

Sam Cheong, UOB's head of Foreign Investment Advisory Unit, pointed out that the Thailand and the Southeast Asian region had become one of the first choices for investors and manufacturers worldwide due to a stronger supply chain, reasonable wages for skilled workers, and an increase in middle-income consumers.

"If you look at the ASEAN trend of the last 10 years, there is a tremendous growth coming into this part of the world," he said pointing out that ASEAN FDI grew from 6% in 2015 to 17% in 2022.

Meanwhile, the reasons for investment into the region shifted from cheap labour and rich resources to the strong supply chain network and stable infrastructure.

He said each ASEAN country had its own set of strengths that foreign investors would consider when making their final investment decision. For example, Indonesia is known for its natural resource production, Vietnam for skilled labour, Singapore for financial technology and systems, and Thailand for its incentive policies and infrastructure and quality auto parts supply chain.

As a result, foreign investors looking at the ASEAN region will consider what conditions meet their needs, implying that Thailand's efficiency in high-tech production such as electronics, EVs, and all-related smart devices, as well as strong and secure infrastructure, will help attract investors to the country.