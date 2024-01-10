UOB reaches out to young generation with stake in events venture

At the open house press conference on Wednesday, UOB Thailand managing director and head of retail and brand Vira-anong Chiranakhorn Phutrakul said the state-of-the-art hall was a collaboration between The Mall Group and AEG, the world's leading sports and live entertainment company.

Boosting brand awareness

"We are the naming rights partner, which means the name of hall will carry our bank name. This will enable UOB to increase brand awareness among Thai and international consumers," she said, emphasising that the bank was focusing on marketing collaboration rather than joint ventures.

This kind of move, she said, happened after UOB learned of the unexpected response to Taylor Swift's presale ticket world tour concert last year.

UOB credit and debit card holders were the only ones who could purchase Swift's concert tickets before they went on sale to the general public. This led to a massive boost in new customers worldwide.

A surge in UOB credit and debit card applications was noted during the pre-sale of Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran concerts, with a 26% increase compared to the previous month.

A new trend

Meanwhile, a recent UOB insight consumer behaviour report found that, following the Covid-19 pandemic, an increasing number of people were willing to pay for a better experience or to create a memorable once-in-a-lifetime moment.

Vira-anong pointed out that this type of new lifestyle trend has "enlightened UOB to what the majority of consumers want, guiding the company's strategy for getting closer to its customers".