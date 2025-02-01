Bank of Thailand cracks down on illegal loan apps

The Bank of Thailand (BOT) has identified 10 illegal loan applications operating on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store and is demanding their immediate removal.

The central bank has asked the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society (DES) to take swift action and shut down these rogue apps.

Pirajit Padmasuta, senior director of the BOT Financial System Supervision Development Department, confirmed the discovery of the 10 illegal lending platforms during a recent review of loan apps.

