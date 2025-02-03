PM orders preparations to host major World Bank-IMF meeting, showcasing Thailand

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 03, 2025

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra chaired a meeting at Government House on Monday (February 3) with the National Committee to prepare for the 2026 Annual Meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank Group.

She stated that Thailand will host the event in October 2026 in Bangkok, marking a significant national milestone. With over 18,000 attendees from 200 countries, including key global leaders, the event underscores Thailand’s ability to organize major international gatherings. The country last hosted the meetings 34 years ago, in 1991, making this a moment of pride and an opportunity to showcase Thailand’s strengths.

The Prime Minister emphasized the need for collaboration to present Thailand in the best possible light.

“Currently, both private and government venues are well-equipped to accommodate the event. We can demonstrate our position as a global financial hub. The meeting will integrate artificial intelligence (AI) and digital systems, enhancing our capabilities in hosting world-class events.

“This event is similar to many I and our ministers have attended abroad. With our experience, I have no concerns. However, success requires seamless collaboration. Everyone must work together, and if challenges arise, we must support one another to ensure a smooth and successful event,” she said.

