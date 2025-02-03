PM orders preparations to host major World Bank-IMF meeting, showcasing Thailand

She stated that Thailand will host the event in October 2026 in Bangkok, marking a significant national milestone. With over 18,000 attendees from 200 countries, including key global leaders, the event underscores Thailand’s ability to organize major international gatherings. The country last hosted the meetings 34 years ago, in 1991, making this a moment of pride and an opportunity to showcase Thailand’s strengths.

The Prime Minister emphasized the need for collaboration to present Thailand in the best possible light.