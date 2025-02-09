Thaksin: Candidate for BOT chairman to be announced in two days

Former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra said on Sunday that the Finance Minister may announce the candidate for the new chairman of the Bank of Thailand’s (BOT) board of directors within two days.
Thaksin, father of Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and widely regarded as the most influential figure in the ruling Pheu Thai Party, said he had spoken with Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira and learned that he would finalise a nomination for the BOT chairman within two days.
After selecting a candidate, Pichai must submit the nomination to the selection committee, chaired by Sathit Limpongpan, former permanent secretary of the Finance Ministry, for endorsement.
Thaksin declined to speculate on who might be nominated, stating only that the new chairman would be someone with strong relationships.
“The BOT chairman must have good relations with others and possess strong knowledge,” Thaksin said.
When asked to name a qualified candidate, Thaksin said that finding the right person was challenging.
“A BOT chairman must be willing to sacrifice for the national interest. Some may be qualified but unwilling to make personal sacrifices,” he said.
Last week, Pichai suggested he might announce his nominee for the BOT chairman position, but no decision was made.
Previously, he had nominated former Deputy Prime Minister Kittiratt Na-Ranong for the role. However, after securing the position, Kittiratt was disqualified by the Council of State in late December for lacking the necessary qualifications.