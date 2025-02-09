Thaksin: Candidate for BOT chairman to be announced in two days

Former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra said on Sunday that the Finance Minister may announce the candidate for the new chairman of the Bank of Thailand’s (BOT) board of directors within two days.

Thaksin, father of Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and widely regarded as the most influential figure in the ruling Pheu Thai Party, said he had spoken with Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira and learned that he would finalise a nomination for the BOT chairman within two days.

After selecting a candidate, Pichai must submit the nomination to the selection committee, chaired by Sathit Limpongpan, former permanent secretary of the Finance Ministry, for endorsement.