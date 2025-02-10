Bank of Thailand tightens security for mobile banking

The Bank of Thailand has announced new regulations to bolster the security of mobile banking and payment services offered by financial institutions.

BOT governor Sethaput Suthiwartnarueput signed the regulations, which were subsequently published in the Royal Gazette.

Mobile banking is continuing rapid expansion in Thailand, bringing with it higher risks from increasingly sophisticated cyberthreats and financial fraud.

The BOT says it recognises the potential for widespread damage to users and the impact on the credibility of the financial system and the nation's payment infrastructure.

The new regulations, authorised under the Financial Institutions Business Act BE 2551, mandate that financial institutions providing mobile banking services continuously monitor, manage and upgrade their security systems and services to meet international standards.

This includes protection against increasingly complex cyberthreats and evolving fraud tactics, covering both the institutions’ systems and the security of users' mobile devices.

